Deputy shoots, wounds man who threw things at him in Paramount: Officials

A deputy shot and wounded a man who was throwing things at the deputy in Paramount Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m., after a suspicious person was reported at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The responding deputy spotted a man wanted in connection with a vandalism report from earlier in the day, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

When the deputy approached the man, authorities say he threw a large piece of metal that struck the hood of the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Several items were allegedly thrown at the deputy before the deputy opened fire.

The Sheriff’s Department has not said how many shots were fired, how many bullets struck the man, or where he was wounded. The nature of the objects allegedly thrown was also unclear.

Though wounded, the man fled west on Rosecrans Avenue. He was soon arrested after additional deputies responded and used less-lethal force, officials said.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Department said.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the use of lethal force was in line with department protocol.

No further details were available Tuesday night.