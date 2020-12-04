Deputy shot at while inside patrol vehicle in Altadena; 2 men sought

Investigators are searching for two men after multiple shots were fired at a deputy inside a patrol vehicle in Altadena Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The female deputy was not struck by the gunfire or wounded after she was “suddenly ambushed” while sitting in a marked police vehicle near Fair Oaks Avenue and Calaveras Street, officials said.

In a news release, sheriff’s officials described the attack as an “unprovoked ambush.” Authorities are searching for two men suspected in the shooting, officials said. It’s unclear whether both of them fired shots.

The investigation remains ongoing, and sheriff’s officials said no other details are being released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Altadena Sheriff’s Station at 626-798-1131.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.