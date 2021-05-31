Deputy shot while in pursuit of fleeing driver in Yucca Valley

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday while trying to track down a driver who led authorities on a pursuit in Yucca Valley before running into the desert, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies tried to pull the driver over near Paxton Road and Imperial Driver at 12:33 p.m. but the driver refused to stop, leading officials on a chase that ended when they got out of their vehicle near Dumosa Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

In a tweet, the department said “moments later a deputy was shot.” He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said, explaining that his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, the suspect was later found, officials said.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.