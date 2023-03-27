A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a DUI driver early Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Telegraph Road.

A suspected DUI driver allegedly struck the deputy’s vehicle at the intersection, sheriff’s officials said. Video from the scene showed both vehicles sustained major damage.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The deputy was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

No further details were released.