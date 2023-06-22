A deputy and a suspect were transported by ambulance following an incident in Bell Gardens that prompted the deputy to open fire Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and East Florence Avenue near the Parkwest Bicycle Casino.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a deputy opened fire, striking the suspect during the incident.

It was unclear if the suspect opened fire.

Sky5 video showed a damaged patrol SUV that ended up on a sidewalk after the incident.

A white four-door SUV with front-end damage could also be seen in the street. The front windshield appeared to have been riddled with bullet holes.

The deputy and suspect were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition, the Sheriff’s Department stated shortly after the incident.

The Sheriff’s Department later said in a news release that the deputy was not injured.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting.