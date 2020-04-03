Deputy who died of coronavirus likely contracted it from jail inmate, Riverside sheriff says

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Terrell Young is seen in an undated photo released by the agency.

Terrell Young, a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who died of coronavirus, likely contracted COVID-19 from an inmate, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said.

Young, the sheriff said, was as a compassionate deputy in working with the public and inmates.

“He was a fantastic role model for his kids, especially for his daughter,” Bianco said. “Employees knew they could count on him for good advice. Terell was always on time and very well liked by his peers and supervisors, and always willing to lend a hand. He was always smiling. According to many, he was known for his smile and he will be deeply missed.”

He was survived by his wife of 31 years and four children.

