Descanso Gardens to reopen Saturday, nearly 2 months after closing amid coronavirus crisis

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is set to reopen Saturday, nearly two months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

The outdoor spot closed on March 19 over an “abundance of caution,” executive director Juliann Rooke said in a news release.

But as more and more outdoor spaces start to reopen in Los Angeles County, and restrictions are eased, officials decided it was time to reopen the garden.

“We have been monitoring state and county guidelines to inform our decision and feel that it is safe for us to reopen in a limited way,” Rooke said. “We feel that now, more than ever, people are searching for peaceful, relaxing places to go and we want to be able to provide that kind of tranquility for members and visitors.”

Non-members must buy tickets ahead of the reopening online starting 10 a.m. Tuesday, as no tickets will be sold at the garden. Those interesting in visiting can also call the visitors center at 818-949-4200.

Members can enter without a ticket and will have special access daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tickets for non-members will be released weekly at first, officials said. Tickets for next week, May 23 to 29, will be released at 10 a.m. May 19.

Visitors will be asked to abide by the following guidelines:

Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more with staff and other visitors

Wear a face covering

All drinking fountains are closed, so visitors are asked to bring their own water

Officials also pointed out that they garden will be a cashless establishment.

The garden’s restaurant, The Kitchen at Descanso, will be open during limited hours and visitors can buy drinks, which can be taken into the garden, or food, which must be eaten in the picnic area or taken home.

Last week, Los Angeles city and county officials announced that trails and golf courses could reopen.

County beaches will also reopen for physical activity only, but masks and social distancing will be required, officials announced Monday.

