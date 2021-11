The nation’s largest collection of designer toys and memorabilia is now on display at the Anaheim Convention Center as part of DesignerCon 2021.

The annual art and design convention returns after reverting to virtual programming last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday, Nov. 14.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 13, 2021.