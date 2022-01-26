Despite complaints, L.A. hasn’t cited any businesses for violating proof-of-vaccination requirements

An employee checks a digital vaccine card for proof of COVID-19 vaccination at Langer’s Deli in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2021. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It was a decision that grabbed attention across the country: Los Angeles leaders had voted to require indoor restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and many other businesses to check that customers were vaccinated against COVID-19.

The L.A. rules made headlines as some of the strictest in the nation. Opponents — including members of the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County — phoned into the City Council meeting in October to decry the decision and vowed to overturn the ordinance at the ballot box. City leaders were unmoved.

“This is no longer negotiable,” City Council President Nury Martinez told reporters in the fall. “The stakes are too high.”

Yet more than three months after the council cast its vote, L.A. had not cited any businesses for violating those rules, despite getting hundreds of complaints about sites flouting the requirements.

