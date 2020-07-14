Despite criticism, LAPD Chief Michel Moore maintains support in political circles

In the political sea change that has occurred in Los Angeles since the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, few top officials have come under more scrutiny than Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

Black Lives Matter activists have called for his ouster as part of a larger movement to defund the Los Angeles Police Department and enact sweeping reforms. But at City Hall and in other corridors of power in L.A. politics, Moore continues to enjoy wide public backing, with officials pointing to the 40-year veteran’s record of implementing reforms.

“Bringing about a fairer society isn’t just a job for one person — it’s for all of us — but Chief Moore is a critical leader in this work,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement to The Times.

“I think he’s not just the best person [for the job] in Los Angeles, but the best person in the country,” said Commissioner Steve Soboroff of the department’s civilian Police Commission.

