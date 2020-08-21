Despite early predictions of a ‘time bomb,’ little spread of COVID-19 seen in L.A.’s homeless encampments

When the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, advocates predicted that a “time bomb” was about to go off in the homeless community.

Many homeless people live under conditions worse than those of a refugee camp, with health problems that predispose them to severe illness. Researchers feared they’d succumb in high numbers to the worst ravages of the disease.

But the powder keg has yet to go off. There has been little spread of the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles’ street encampments. Some shelters have had outbreaks, but most of those infected had no symptoms.

Of the more than 1,300 cases among homeless people in L.A. County, fatalities at mid-August stood at 31, a mortality rate comparable to or better than that of the overall population. An influential early paper had estimated the numbers were likely to go as high as 400 deaths and 2,600 hospitalizations.

