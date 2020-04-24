Despite potential budget crisis, no layoffs, reductions coming for L.A. County Department of Health Services workers

A warning sign marks the COVID-19 isolation area of the emergency department at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in this undated photo. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said Thursday that, despite a potential budget crisis in which the county could lose billions of dollars because of the coronavirus outbreak, her agency will not see any layoffs or workforce reductions.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, who previously served as the agency’s chief operations officer, said in a virtual staff-wide meeting that she’d received several questions from employees about the fiscal status of the department, the second largest municipal health system in the nation.

Ghaly said the county is projecting a shortfall, noting that Los Angeles County could see a $1-billion decline in sales tax revenue this fiscal year, which ends June 30, because of the massive economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

That decline is expected to surpass $2 billion by the end of fiscal 2021, according to county estimates released last week.

