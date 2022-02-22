Despite recent good news, it’s a mistake to think pandemic is over, experts say

A sign asking attendees to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 result is seen on the first day of Frieze Los Angeles, a leading international art fair, on Feb. 17, 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

So how much longer will the pandemic last?

No one is sure. Coronavirus cases are falling, but it would be a mistake to think the pandemic is over, experts say.

The last decline in cases means that we’re likely turning to a period of calm in this pandemic, representing a “containment” of the coronavirus, but “that is not the same as the pandemic being over,” Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, wrote in an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times this week.

“Unfortunately, when states or countries proclaim that we just need to live with the virus and end all restrictions, many people interpret that message as meaning the pandemic is actually over — for good,” Topol said. “That would be a fantasy given the myriad opportunities for the virus to haunt us in the months and years ahead.”

