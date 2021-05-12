Despite uproar, Los Alamitos school board votes unanimously to approve ethnic studies elective

Students leave campus after a day of in-class learning at Los Alamitos High School in 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

During a meeting that was moved online because people feared for their safety, the Los Alamitos Unified school board on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a set of social justice teaching standards.

The curriculum for a high school ethnic studies elective will come before the board in June.

Wednesday’s vote came after an uproar in the community that saw parents, students and political activists clashing over the proposals.

Developed by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Learning for Justice group, the social justice standards for K-12 educators are designed to help students embrace their own identities, avoid bias and respect people from different backgrounds.

