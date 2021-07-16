Destination California #3 – Borrego Springs & Metal Artist Ricardo Breceda

Travel to San Diego County and you will find the most incredible metal sculptures created by metal artist Ricardo Breceda. There are 130 free-standing metal sculptures of prehistoric animals such as mammoths, giant birds and saber-toothed cats and more at the Galleta Meadows Estate in Borrego Springs.

The massive sculptures, created by Ricardo Breceda, weigh about 800 to 1,000 pounds each and were commissioned by the late millionaire Dennis Avery. Visitors are allowed to “trespass” to admire the open desert art museum. (ricardobreceda.com) (desertusa.com) (springsatborrego.com)