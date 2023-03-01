Stormy weather across Southern California continued causing destruction on Wednesday, downing trees and powerlines while causing sinkholes and mudslides.

Residents are struggling amid a winter storm that brought historic amounts of rain, snowfall and powerful winds.

Scenes across the Southland show residents dealing with the aftermath of damage in their communities.

A massive Torrey Pine tree crashed down in Brentwood early Wednesday morning, jolting residents awake while knocking down power lines.

Stormy weather across Southern California continued causing destruction on Wednesday, downing trees and powerlines while causing sinkholes and mudslides. (KTLA)

No injuries have been reported so far, but residents remain on edge, terrified the next downed tree will jeopardize their homes, vehicles or physical safety.

A massive weather system has been dumping rain, hail and snow, endangering residents who aren’t used to dealing with such torrential weather conditions.

Graupel was seen all across SoCal on Wednesday afternoon, bringing a rare wintry sight.

A video from Hunter Garner captured the wintry scene in Playa Del Rey on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s snow hailing in Playa Del Rey! Wow! It’s not even that cold!” exclaimed Garner.

As moisture continues saturating ground soil, rooted trees are crashing down, sinkholes are opening up and massive amounts of mud and debris are sliding down cliffsides.

“We had a tree two, three weeks ago that fell down exactly the same way,” said Rosalyn Firemark, a Brentwood resident. “It missed the neighbor’s house by a hair. It’s 130-foot trees falling over. It’s terrifying.”

“Our neighbor, they moved out of their house because they’re afraid of getting killed,” said Kenneth Elconin, another resident, “So if one of these trees falls down on us, that’s the end of us.”

“And we’re standing next to about 20 of the same kind of trees,” noted another local, William Salmon. “It’s unnerving.”

In Beverly Crest, the storm had a different effect — treacherous mudslides.

Plenty of dislodged mud was seen tumbling down the hillside of a home, pulling down trees and destroying a power pole.

Authorities closed a section of Mulholland Drive due to mudslides, while utility workers were forced to cut power during repairs.

Two residents were evacuated from the home after city officials say an old retaining wall made of timber was no match against the elements.

“The additional water precipitation can likely allow that to slough even more,” explained Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott. “We don’t want people driving by, walking their pets or bicycling and get struck.”

Thousands of residents remain without power on Wednesday as crews continue working to restore power.

“Significant and damaging winds are either occurring now or will develop this evening,” said the National Weather Service. “Watch for downed trees and power lines. Prepare for power outages. Secure loose objects.”