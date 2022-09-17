For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are checking out Vespertine’s little brother, a charming new Mexican restaurant in Los Feliz, and a way to walk with the good boys for a good cause.

In the heart of the Hayden Tract district of Culver City is Destroyer, is the younger, more extroverted brother of Vespertine. Living in its sibling’s shadow, but only literally.

Encanto is a contemporary Mexican restaurant in Los Feliz. The bar is the centerpiece and is worthy of sitting at for a LaLoca or three, but don’t miss the swordfish tacos on the new Happy Hour menu.

Wiggle Waggle Walk is benefiting Pasadena Humane, and KTLA wants to see you there! With or without a pup, you can join the KTLA team and raise money to get pets into their forever home.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on September 17, 2022.