For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are checking out Vespertine’s little brother, a charming new Mexican restaurant in Los Feliz, and a way to walk with the good boys for a good cause.
- In the heart of the Hayden Tract district of Culver City is Destroyer, is the younger, more extroverted brother of Vespertine. Living in its sibling’s shadow, but only literally.
- Encanto is a contemporary Mexican restaurant in Los Feliz. The bar is the centerpiece and is worthy of sitting at for a LaLoca or three, but don’t miss the swordfish tacos on the new Happy Hour menu.
- Wiggle Waggle Walk is benefiting Pasadena Humane, and KTLA wants to see you there! With or without a pup, you can join the KTLA team and raise money to get pets into their forever home.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on September 17, 2022.