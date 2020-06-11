Detectives find human remains atop Mt. Baldy 3 months after hiker went missing

A snow–covered Mt. Baldy is seen in this file photo. Human remains were found on the mountain over the weekend.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Human remains have been found atop Mt. Baldy several weeks after a man told his family he was going for a hike there and did not return, officials said this week.

The remains were recovered Sunday by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and its San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team and Emergency Services Detail, said sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

The body still has to be identified by the county coroner, she said.

In late March, Los Angeles County resident Kwang Sun Kim, 72, went missing after telling his family he was going on a hike on the mountain. Mt. Baldy is a popular, strenuous hiking destination; in the winter and early spring, trail conditions can be icy and hazardous.

