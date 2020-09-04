LASD detectives haven’t interviewed deputies involved in Dijon Kizzee shooting, ID’d as trainee and supervisor

Dijon Kizzee is seen in an undated photo shared to KTLA by his family.

The two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee, whose death Monday sparked days of protests, were identified as a trainee and his supervising officer, according to two sources with knowledge of the case.

The Sheriff’s Department declined to name them and said Thursday morning that the “involved personnel” had not yet been interviewed by homicide investigators.

Coroner’s officials have determined that Kizzee died of gunshot wounds. The full autopsy report will show how many times he was struck and where on his body. It will not be completed until investigators get the results of toxicology texts, a spokeswoman said.

Attorneys representing Kizzee’s family said he was shot at 15 times as he ran away.

