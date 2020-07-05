Detectives investigate deadly shooting in South L.A. neighborhood of Willowbrook

Detectives were investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in Willowbrook early Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was reported about 1:40 a.m. near 124th and South San Pedro streets in the unincorporated area of South Los Angeles, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect fled in a white vehicle, authorities said.

Two men were suffering from gunshot wounds when deputies arrived — one of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. He was 33 years old.

Authorities said the other victim, a 31-year-old man, is in critical condition after being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They did not release any details about his injuries.

The suspect fled the area in a white vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials.

The department has not released any other information about the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it. The investigation remains ongoing, with no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.