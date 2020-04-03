1  of  2
Breaking News
White House to hold briefing as it seeks to limit states’ access to national stockpile of supplies Coronavirus cases in L.A. County surpass 4,500 as death toll climbs to 89

Detectives investigate deputy-involved shooting in Van Nuys

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detectives responded to Van Nuys to investigate a shooting involving at least one Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Friday, authorities said.

Few details were initially released regarding the shooting, which took place about 11:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Erwin Street, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Officials did not initially say whether any suspects or deputies were injured.

No further details were released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter