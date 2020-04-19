Detectives investigate pallet yard fire in City of Industry that left a person dead

A person died Sunday morning in a pallet yard fire in La Puente, authorities said.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the fire Sunday after more than 55 firefighters responded to the 14600 block of Proctor Avenue, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

At 3:33 a.m., firefighters found heavy flames to the rear of the yard where pallets were stacked 20-feet high, the department said. They battled the blaze for another two hours, extinguishing most of it while working on a few remaining hot spots.

Just before 8 a.m., fire officials said a person had died in the blaze.

No details have been released about the victim or the circumstances surrounding how the fire happened — whether it was accidental, work-related or otherwise.

Photos and videos the department posted to Twitter show firefighters hosing down the flames from different directions, one of the heavy streams coming from what appears to be a neighboring building.

Another image shows wooden pallets stacked several feet high in two piles, one of them partially covered in a red glow.

“Un-burned pallets immediately adjacent to impacted yard,” the department wrote alongside the photo. “Under heavy fire conditions, these pallet stacks become unstable and dangerous for fire fighters operating on-scene.”

Footage of units operating at the 2nd alarm pallet yard fire in La Puente.#ProctorIC



Footage provided by Korey Cuico. pic.twitter.com/1ED0RRnJwp — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 19, 2020

Video footage of FFs operating at the #ProctorIC. 2nd alarm pallet yard fire in La Puente. pic.twitter.com/A3AR2h8t0P — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 19, 2020