Detectives investigating after 25-year-old man found shot dead in Long Beach alley

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding whoever shot and killed a 25-year-old man in central Long Beach Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Elm Avenue near Roosevelt Elementary at approximately 2:40 p.m. regarding a shooting that resulted in a man’s death, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Arriving officers found a man lying in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Police Department.

As officers rendered first aid to the victim, the Long Beach Fire Department arrived and later determined he was dead, officials said.

Police identified the victim as Egary Baide, a 25-year-old resident of Long Beach.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe Baide was in the alley when someone shot him.

Detectives are still searching the area for additional evidence and witnesses.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown, and a suspect description was not immediately available.

Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Eric Thai at 562-570-7244.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.