Detectives investigating fatal shooting of man in Carson

Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Carson Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3:28 a.m. in the 21700 block South Acarus Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the man or circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

