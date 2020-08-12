Detectives investigating human remains found in Rancho Dominguez area

The 20200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Rancho Dominguez is seen in a Google Maps street view image.

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains found in Rancho Dominguez, an unincorporated area in the Harbor region of Los Angeles County, officials said Tuesday.

Homicide detectives responded to the 20200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue around 2:45 p.m. after the remains were found, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

No information was available on who the remains belonged to, where they were exactly found or by whom.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.