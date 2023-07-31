Authorities with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating what led up to the in-custody death of an inmate.

According to an SBSD release, deputies at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino discovered 41-year-old Anthony Edward Ramirez hanging inside a cell around 8:42 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies and jail medical staff quickly responded and began life-saving measures, and Ramirez was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division are handling the investigation into Ramirez’s death.

Ramirez was arrested on Sept. 21, 2021, by the San Bernardino Police Department for possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding Ramirez’s death is urged to contact Detective Travis Gagne with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting the We-Tip website.