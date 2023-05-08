The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead after being shot multiple times in Lake Elsinore.

The man was found Sunday afternoon around 2:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff Station responded to the 33100 block of Jamieson Street for a report of a medical call.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man, who had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified, the Sheriff’s Office said, and no additional information will be released at this time.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to submit a tip online or contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.