Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman whose body was found at a transient camp earlier this year.

The woman was found on May 23, inside a tent at a camp located in a ravine near the westbound 40 Freeway in Barstow.

She was found with no identification and attempts to identify her thus far have been unsuccessful, the Sheriff’s Department said.

She’s described as being about 5 feet tall and weighing about 78 pounds at the time of her death. She had medium length brown hair, brown eyes and at one point had neck surgery described as a cervical spine fusion.

(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The Sheriff’s Department has released an artist’s rendering in hopes that someone might recognize her.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division at 909-387-2978. Anonymous tips can be submitted at wetip.com or by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.