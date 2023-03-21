Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives held a press conference on Tuesday where they announced a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of 65-year-old Richard Allen Jefferson Sr., the father of NBA champion Richard Jefferson and “beloved Compton resident.”

The murder of Jefferson Sr. happened on September 19, 2018, when a vehicle driving south in the 1400 block of Paulsen Avenue shot at him and a group of other men. Deputies responded to the scene and transported Jefferson Sr. to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He was killed for no reason other than being friendly and having a conversation with a few other males that lived in the neighborhood,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Investigators believe the vehicle was occupied by gang members from another neighborhood who mistakenly thought Mr. Jefferson and the other males were gang members.”

“Neither Mr. Jefferson nor any of the other male members had ever been involved in gangs,” the statement said.

Members of Jefferson Sr’s family are pleading for the public’s help in solving the nearly half-decade old killing.

“Here we are again, another family coming to the community asking for help to resolve this senseless murder,” said Richard Jefferson Sr’s brother Kenneth Jefferson. “Richard was a brother, he was a son, he was a father, a grandfather who was very much loved and it is our hope that with the money that’s being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person we can solve this.”

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Jefferson’s murder is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or report anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.