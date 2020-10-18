Detectives searching for gunman after 18-year-old Montclair man fatally shot

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday after a fight broke out among a group of people in Montclair, and the gunman has not been located, officials said.

Deputies responded just after 6 p.m. Saturday to the report of a shooting in the 11200 block of Chico Avenue, in an unincorporated area of Montclair. The victim, Kevin Castro, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Castro was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced deceased at 6:54 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Department said Castro and some friends were outside of a residence and became involved in an argument with other people at a nearby home. Detectives said the argument led to a physical fight which resulted in Castro being shot.

The reason for the fight and subsequent shooting remains under investigation.

The unidentified shooter and several other subjects fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, officials said.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Gerad Laing, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.