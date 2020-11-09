Detectives search for hit-and-run driver who struck 62-year-old pedestrian in Big Bear Lake

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station released this image on Nov. 9, 2020, of truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Big Bear Lake.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on a street in Big Bear Lake last week.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Big Bear Lake resident Emillee Wang, was hit by a truck and severely injured just before 9 p.m. Friday as she walked across Bartlett Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Monday.

The hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored, newer model, crew-cab Ford F150 and did not stop to render aid to Wang after striking her, investigato

Video posted on the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station Facebook page shows the truck that detectives are looking for in connection with the hit-and-run.

The truck was last seen headed south on Bartlett Road toward the Village area of Big Bear Lake, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at the Big Bear Station at 909-866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800-782-7463 or visit wetip.com.