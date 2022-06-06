Homicide detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three men who were seen leaving a man’s body near the open desert.

The body of 62-year-old Renming Chen was found Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Bookasta Road in El Mirage , the Sheriff’s Department said.

A motorist driving in the area witnessed three men carrying Chen’s body and placing him on the side of the road next to the open desert. The motorist called 911 and the three men left the area.

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived on scene and rendered first aid, but Chen died at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The three suspects in the incident remain outstanding and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help for any information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information related to the killing of Renming Chen is urged to contact Detective Shawn Thurman at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.wetip.com.