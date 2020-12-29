Detectives seek 2 men who shot at couple inside Carson home in caught-on-video incident

Detectives are looking for two men who shot at a couple in their Carson home last week.

The caught-on-video incident occurred about 6 p.m. Dec. 21 when one of the men approached the home in the 1800 block of Turmont Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple’s doorbell surveillance camera captured the incident, and officials shared it with the public Tuesday in hopes of finding the gunmen.

The Ring footage shows one of the men knocking at the door while the other peered toward the doorway.

When a woman answered, the men “spontaneously opened fire at her, and her husband, who was standing nearby,” officials said in a news release.

The men are then seen running away, while a voice is heard saying, “You got the wrong house!”

Detective Glenn Greathouse said five shots were fired that night, but neither of the victims were struck by gunfire.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident, but the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Carson station at 310-830-1123. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).