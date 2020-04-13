Driver seen on video slowly running over dog in Riverside area; no crime suspected

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sheriff’s investigators in Riverside County said no crime was initially suspected after looking into a video that surfaced online Sunday depicting a driver slowly backing over an already-injured dog in an incident that sparked outrage.

The disturbing, extremely graphic video was re-posted Sunday afternoon by The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation Facebook page, with a note asking for information and indicating the original video was posted online earlier Sunday afternoon and was taken in the Riverside area.

The video shows an injured dog lying in the roadway as a black Mercedes-Benz slowly reverses over the animal, inflicting horrific injuries.

“We are aware of this incident and are currently investigating it,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted via social media.

Sheriff’s officials said Sunday night that they had contacted the owner of the dog, which died.

It was believed there was “no criminal activity or intent,” Riverside sheriff’s Cpl. Lionel Murphy said.

Investigators had yet to speak with the driver of the car, he said.

No further details were available Sunday night.

Anyone with information can reach the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099, or 800-950-2444.

