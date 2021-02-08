Detectives seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects in fatal South L.A. stabbing

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help Monday identifying and locating two men involved in the fatal stabbing of a man in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Nov. 7, 2020. (Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department)

Homicide detectives asked for the public’s help Monday in identifying and locating two men involved in the fatal stabbing of a man in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles last year.

The incident happened just before noon on Nov. 7, 2020, when a dispute between the men escalated into violence in the street on the 6700 block of Compton Avenue, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators believe two men pictured in a bulletin released Monday stabbed 31-year-old Lentrail Hicks before fleeing the scene in a 2005-2009 dark gray Toyota Prius.

Hicks died of his injuries two days later, officials said.

The suspects, described as two Hispanic men between 18 and 22 years old, were last seen in the vehicle heading westbound on 68th Street from Compton Avenue.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Gail Durham or Detective Parga at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

