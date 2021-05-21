The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department released stills of a woman accused of pepper spraying another woman at her Norwalk home on May 19, 2021.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman accused of pepper spraying another woman and breaking a window at her Norwalk home.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a woman knocked on the front door of the victim’s home and yelled, “Amazon delivery,” according to a news bulletin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim opened her door and looked at the woman through the metal security door.

The woman then yelled out, “Are you f—ing Jose?” then pepper sprayed the victim in the face, the department said.

She then broke a window of the victim’s residence.

A second woman, described by the victim as a teenager with two shaved lines in both eyebrows, was with the attacker at the time of incident, officials said.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the woman as they sought to identify her in connection with the battery and vandalism. She is described to be in her 40s, with black hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds.

The department also provided a picture of the vehicle she was seen in, describing it as a white four-door SUV that resembles a 2002-2007 Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Station’s detective bureau at 562-863-8711.

Please call Norwalk Station for any info on the suspect. pic.twitter.com/yoFDosDlDY — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) May 21, 2021