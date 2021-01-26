Detectives seek public’s help to identify hit-and-run driver who left 33-year-old pedestrian dead in downtown L.A.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver who left a 33-year-old pedestrian dead in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Alameda and 22nd streets for a call of a traffic collision, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

An investigation found that a vehicle of an unknown make and model struck a pedestrian as he was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

The man — later identified as 33-year-old Anibal Macias Jr. — was struck and dragged onto the street, LAPD said. Paramedics responded and provided medical treatment but Macias Jr. was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The hit-and-run driver did not stop, according to police, and fled the scene.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, LAPD said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact officer G. Diaz at 213-833-3713 or the watch commander at 213-486-3713. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.