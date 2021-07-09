Detectives seek public’s help to locate driver in fatal Diamond Bar hit-and-run on Fourth of July

Detectives are asking for the public’s help for information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Diamond Bar on the Fourth of July.

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened on the Fourth of July around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lycoming Street and Penarth Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“The victim was walking northbound on Penarth Avenue crossing Lycoming Street, when the suspect vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Lycoming Street, struck the victim,” the Sheriff’s Department stated in the news release.

The suspect vehicle, which is described as a possibly gray or silver two door sedan, fled the scene traveling southbound on Lemon Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Department said the driver did not stop to render aid.

The victim suffered major injuries and died from his wounds days later, officials said.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to contact the Walnut Station Detective Bureau at 909-859-2817.

.@WALDBLASD Dets are asking for looking for any information about a fatal hit & run that happened in #DiamondBar over the holiday weekend. The suspect vehicle is in flyer below.



Have info? Call (909) 859-2817 or remain anonymous by calling @LACrimeStopper1 at (800) 222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/P38oI86paF — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) July 9, 2021