‘Devastating’: Tributes pour in for Jacqueline Avant after her shooting death in Beverly Hills

Tributes poured in Wednesday following news of the shooting death of 81-year-old Los Angeles philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, in Beverly Hills.

The shooting was reported around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, where police reported one person dying after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not identify the victim, but a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to KTLA that it was Jacqueline Avant.

The Avants, who married in 1967, are parents to two children, including film producer and former U.S. ambassador Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Avant on Twitter.

“Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” Clinton wrote. “She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.”

Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years. She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2021

Jacqueline Avant was involved in philanthropic work, previously serving as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA, according to IMDB.

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass released a statement saying she was heartbroken by news of the killing.

“Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most. The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos,” said Bass, who is running for Los Angeles mayor.

Those responsible must be held fully accountable.



My thoughts are with Mr. Avant, Nicole and Ted, Alex and the rest of the Avant family as they mourn the loss of such a wonderful wife, mother and friend. 3/3 — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) December 1, 2021

Basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson tweeted that he and his wife, Cookie Johnson, were “devastated” by the news.

“Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant,” he wrote “She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion”

Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant. She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion.💔😢 This is the saddest day in our lives. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 1, 2021

Entrepreneur Danny J. Bakewell Sr., Los Angeles Sentinel owner, a lifelong friend to the Avant Family, also released a statement after the shooting.

“I cannot express how overwhelmingly pained I am at the loss of such a beautiful person as Jackie Avant. For her to be killed in such a senseless way is unfathomable,” the statement read. “There are no human beings more kind and generous than Clarence and Jackie, and for their home and their lives to be violated in such a violent manner is unconscionable. My thoughts and prayers go out to Clarence, Nicole and Alex as we all work to get through this most difficult time.”