Developer agrees to pay $1.2 million in L.A. City Hall corruption case

A real estate company whose 35-story residential tower is a major part of the federal bribery case against former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar has agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve its portion of the investigation, prosecutors said Thursday.

Carmel Partners, which is developing the tower known as 520 Mateo in L.A.’s Arts District, agreed to make the payment as part of a non-prosecution agreement reached between the parties last month. The three-year agreement will spare the firm from becoming a defendant in the corruption case.

The agreement contained an allegation against Huizar that has not appeared in previous indictments. At one point in 2018, the document said, Huizar asked a Carmel executive if he would provide $250,000 in exchange for a reduction in the amount the company paid into a fund for affordable housing.

The executive did not respond to the request, which was made during a campaign fundraiser, according to the agreement. An attorney for Huizar declined to comment on the allegation.

