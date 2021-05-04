Devore Fire: Structures threatened, traffic delayed after vehicle sparks 20-acre brush fire along Cajon Pass

The Devore Fire burns along the Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 on May 4, 2021, in a photo released by Caltrans.

Motorists were urged to avoid Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass after a recreational vehicle fire spread to brush along the freeway and moved toward structures Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Dubbed the Devore Fire, the flames had spread to 20 acres and were 0% contained within about two hours of breaking out shortly after noon, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

The fire was spreading at a moderate rate and threatening structures in the Devore Heights, Hall Ranch and Mathews Ranch neighborhoods. Crews were working to defend the area, firefighters said.

The No. 4, 5 and 6 lanes of northbound Interstate 15 were blocked north of Kenwood Avenue for an unknown duration while firefighters battled the blaze.

A bit further down I-15, at Duncan Canyon Road in Fontana, a big rig blaze unrelated to the Devore Fire was blocking southbound lanes No. 2, 3 and 4 as well as the shoulder, Caltrans said. Firefighters say flames from that incident spread about 1.5 acres before forward progress was halted.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate and motorists were urged to use caution and slow down, or if possible use an alternate route. If traveling south through Fontana, drivers were advised to use the 215 Freeway as a detour.

The blazes broke out as a high-pressure weather system moves across Southern California, dialing up the heat. Temperatures were expected to hit 90 degrees in the Inland Empire and near 100 degrees in the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier Tuesday, San Bernardino County fire officials had begun a prescribed burn operation south of Hesperia near Lake Silverwood. But the plans were scrapped for the rest of the day after the Devore Fire broke out.

Smoke from both the controlled burn and Devore Fire was expected to impact Oak Hills and eastern Hesperia, firefighters said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

