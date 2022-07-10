An ALERTWildfire camera atop Rancho La Habra showed a large plume of smoke from a brush fire burning in Diamond Bar on July 10, 2022 (ALERTWildfire)

A brush fire burning in the Diamond Bar area has burned more than ten acres and is currently threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Cutoff Fire was first reported around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of S. Fallow Field Drive and S. Brea Canyon Cutoff Road.

Structures were threatened by the brush fire, LACoFD fire officials said. It’s unclear at this time if evacuations will be ordered due to the fire, although officials said the fire has the potential to burn up to 1,000 acres.

Flight radar available online showed multiple firefighting aircraft circling the area Sunday afternoon.

Timelapse video from the ALERTWildfire camera atop Rancho La Habra showed a large plume of smoke around 1:40 p.m., but the smoke cloud had cleared significantly around 2:30 p.m.

Temperatures near the fire were around 86 degrees with winds blowing from the southwest at 14 mph, the National Weather Service Los Angeles said on Twitter.

County fire crews also responded to another fire burning in the Angeles National Forest near Tujunga, but that fire was under the jurisdiction of the National Forest Service.