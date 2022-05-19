Authorities are searching for a pair of home-invasion robbers who left a resident injured in Diamond Bar Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a burglary call around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed.

Two intruders, described as males, entered the home and got into an altercation with the homeowner, the spokesperson stated.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

It was unclear if the robbers, who were believed to be about 30 years old, were armed.

Investigators said the suspects got away with about $3,000 in cash.

One person was temporarily detained down the street from the home, but that person turned out not be a suspect in the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.