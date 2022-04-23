An online fan group for lovers of the Los Angeles Dodgers gathered at Griffith Park Saturday morning to hike to the Hollywood Sign.

The Dodger Blue Hiking Crew has been organizing these themed hikes for several years, but Saturday morning’s hike was their first time getting together since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Facebook group has more than 2,500 members and over the years several hundred people have participated in the hikes, organizers said.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 23, 2022.