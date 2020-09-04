Dijon Kizzee was ‘trying to find his way’ before being fatally shot by L.A. sheriff’s deputies, relatives say

Jonetta Ewing (C), the partner of the late Dijon Kizee, who was killed by sheriff’s deputies, breaks down while addressing the crowd of activists gathered for the weekly Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dijon Kizzee loved riding bicycles — anything with wheels, really, his uncle Anthony Johnson recalled. As a youth, he would build go-karts and used to drive his mother crazy with his passion for mini motorcycles.

That’s why it wasn’t surprising, Johnson said, that 29-year-old Kizzee was on a bike Monday afternoon when he was flagged for an alleged vehicle code violation in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. He tried to flee and subsequently was fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting has spurred anger and nightly protests in the Westmont neighborhood. Many view Kizzee as another victim of police violence against Black people amid the national public outcry over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Sheriff’s Department hasn’t indicated what vehicle codes Kizzee allegedly violated. Officials have said deputies pursued Kizzee as he dropped his bicycle and ran. They said deputies opened fire after he “made a motion toward” a gun that fell to the ground when he dropped a jacket he had been carrying.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Dijon Kizzee was 'trying to find his way' before being killed by L.A. deputies, relatives say https://t.co/69oWdBm6N2 — Leila Miller (@leilamillersays) September 4, 2020