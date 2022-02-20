Dine Out Long Beach restaurant week returns, highlights local eateries

If you’re stuck in a food rut, then this week is a great time to try something new in Long Beach.

Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail week has returned for its seventh year, enticing locals to indulge in the city’s gastronomical landscape with restaurants offering special menus, pairings and deals.

The 10-day event, which ends Feb. 28, boasts at least 45 participating restaurants. A full list of participating restaurants can be found on Dine Out Long Beach’s website here, where foodies can search eateries by cuisine, cocktails, or by neighborhood.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 20, 2022.