Director of Camarillo assisted living facility charged with failure to report elder abuse

The director of an assisted living facility in Camarillo was charged with failing to report elder abuse after allegations of sexual assault, officials said Friday.

Lisa Cohen, then-director of the Royal Gardens Assisted Living Facility, was charged with being mandated to report elder abuse and failing to do so, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Oct. 15, a caregiver allegedly committed sexual assaults against residents of the facility, the DA’s office said. Cohen is alleged to have failed to report that abuse.

Under the law, a mandated reporter is any person who has assumed care or custody of an elder or

dependent adult, regardless of whether they receive compensation, the DA’s office said.

Those mandated to report elder abuse include elder or dependent adult care custodians, health practitioners, clergy members, employees of Adult Protective Services, law enforcement, and all officers and employees of financial institutions.

Mandated reporters must make a report when in the scope of employment, there is knowledge or observation of abuse or neglect; when they are told by an elder or dependent adult of abuse or neglect; or when they reasonably suspect abuse or neglect.

The report must be made as soon as possible to Adult Protective Services, but no later than two working days.

No further details on the alleged sexual assaults, or Cohen’s knowledge of them, were immediately available.

Cohen, a 54-year-old from Oak Park, appeared in court on May 26 and plead not guilty. The case is scheduled to continue with a jury trial on June 25.

Cohen remains out of custody pending trial.