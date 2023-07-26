A dirt bike rider was arrested after crashing into a patrol car during an erratic Hesperia pursuit on Tuesday night.

The suspect was identified as James Ramirez, 35, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers spotted several people riding dirt bikes near the area of Seventh Avenue and Walnut Avenue around 10:11 p.m.

When deputies attempted to pull the riders over, Ramirez ignored emergency sirens and led authorities on a pursuit instead.

During the chase, Ramirez reached speeds of around 45 miles per hour. At one point, he crashed into a patrol car. He was able to regain control of the motorcycle before riding away.

As Ramirez continued, he drove on the wrong side of the road, sped through stop signs, drove through alleyways at high speeds and traveled on sidewalks, authorities said.

He was eventually pulled over and arrested a short time later.

“Ramirez showed disregard for the safety of the public and other drivers on the road,” said SBSD.

He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for evading a police officer with disregard for safety.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.