A dirt-bike rider was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon.

The biker, a 20-year-old Los Angeles resident, was following a dark-colored sedan on 54th Street at about 3 p.m. when the car “negotiated an unsafe turning movement,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The sedan’s maneuver caused the dirt bike to strike the back of the car, ejecting the biker, police said.

The biker landed on the pavement, and when he was taken to a California Hospital, he was declared dead.

The sedan, meanwhile, fled west on 54th Street, police said.

Up to $50,000 is available for anyone who can provide information leading to the driver of the sedan.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Detective Maricela Sasaki or Officer Gerald Chavarria at 323-421-2500.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.