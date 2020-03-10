Disbarred Carson attorney sentenced to 270 days in jail for identity theft

A disbarred attorney was sentenced to 270 days in jail Tuesday for using the identity of another lawyer while his own license to practice law was suspended, officials said.

Jamaul D. Cannon, 43, of Carson, was convicted on felony violations of identity theft, unlicensed practiced of law and filing a false document, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said.

Cannon was suspended from practicing law on Aug. 25, 2016, and was ultimately disbarred on Jan. 19, 2017, for his role in a fraudulent loan scheme, officials said.

Between November 2016 and August 2017, while his license to practice law was suspended, Cannon used the identity of another lawyer to file paperwork and to make appearances in the Ventura County Superior Court, the DA’s office said.

In November 2016, Cannon charged a Ventura County resident $12,000 for a family law matter, officials said.

In addition to his 270 day jail sentence, Cannon was placed on formal felony probation for 36 months and ordered to pay restitution to his victims, officials said.

The case was the result of an investigation by the California State Bar.